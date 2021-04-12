Starwood Property Trust (STWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

4/7/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

4/3/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

3/23/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

