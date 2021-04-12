State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Down 2.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

About State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

