State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $231.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

