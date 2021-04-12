State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

