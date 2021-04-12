State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $175.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.