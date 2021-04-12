State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $662.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.