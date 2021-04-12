State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $4,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $662.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

