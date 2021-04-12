State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,337.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,067.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

