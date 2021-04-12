State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $28.18 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.