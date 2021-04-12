State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.58 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $287.71 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $287.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

