State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,937 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.