State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,887 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

