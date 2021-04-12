State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,168 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $530.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

