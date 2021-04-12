State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 42,279 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 61,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 157,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $10,513,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $65.11 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

