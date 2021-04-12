State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 522 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,450.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,067.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

