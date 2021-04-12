State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,744 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,091,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

