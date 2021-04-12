State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

