State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

LIN opened at $284.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

