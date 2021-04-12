State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in State Street by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 158.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

