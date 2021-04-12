StaysBASE Price Reaches $0.43 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $1.62 million and $167,238.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,381,509 coins and its circulating supply is 3,777,335 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

