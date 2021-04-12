Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Stealth has a market cap of $8.56 million and $23,731.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001301 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021844 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,203,442 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

