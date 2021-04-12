Steel Connect Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of 743% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of Steel Connect worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

NASDAQ:STCN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $156.05 million for the quarter.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.