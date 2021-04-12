Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.54

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 15050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STXS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

