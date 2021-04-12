Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STL. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

STL opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

