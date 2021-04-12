Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,956,930 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

