stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,073.71 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,073.71 or 0.03456034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $427.14 million and approximately $10,407.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00274172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.00716653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.91 or 1.00068865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.00959262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 205,980 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

