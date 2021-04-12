stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00278599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00716362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.99 or 0.99799365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.72 or 0.00965886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00018866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

