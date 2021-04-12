Steve Francis Sells 49,257 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

Shares of LON SHI traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 40.19 ($0.53). 1,732,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £474.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

