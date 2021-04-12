Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Stewart Information Services worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

