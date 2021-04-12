Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 55,445 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the average volume of 4,544 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.41.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,072. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

