Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Independent Bank Put Options (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,372 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,371% compared to the average daily volume of 28 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.33. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,940. The company has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

