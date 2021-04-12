Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 38,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,630% compared to the average volume of 2,205 call options.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,940. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,872,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

