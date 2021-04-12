Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,120 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,954% compared to the typical volume of 298 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. 20,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

