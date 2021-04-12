Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.17. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 1,097 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

