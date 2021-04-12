Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

