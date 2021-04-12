StoneCo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 37,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average daily volume of 6,415 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,845,000 after buying an additional 774,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $62,928,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,903. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

