Stox (STX) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stox has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Stox has a market capitalization of $951,147.17 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stox Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,819,028 coins and its circulating supply is 50,424,635 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

