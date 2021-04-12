Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.20 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $184.20 million and $39.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

