Strike Price Tops $58.22 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $150.46 million and $1.67 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $58.22 or 0.00096319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00273597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.69 or 0.00707535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 1.00152770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.78 or 0.00965762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

