Strong Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $177.25 or 0.00294562 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.00705678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.14 or 0.99734098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00992145 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.