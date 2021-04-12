Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBBP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,125. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

