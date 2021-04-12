Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP M Kathryn Fink Sells 4,000 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,281. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $253.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

