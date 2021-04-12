Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,256.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $14,256.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.