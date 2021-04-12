Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

SNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $39.55.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

