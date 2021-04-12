Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.