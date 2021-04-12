Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.