Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SNCY opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

