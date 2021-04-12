Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 4%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 10,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

