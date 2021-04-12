SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 2,295 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

