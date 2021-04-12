Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.69

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 16359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $261,568,866.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock worth $5,363,925 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

