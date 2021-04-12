Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $11.38 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $103.44 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.61 or 0.03576447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,082,817 coins and its circulating supply is 312,979,753 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

